'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' nears ₹200cr in India

On its third day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was reportedly screened in 17,703 shows across India.

The English version contributed the most to the day's earnings with ₹40.6 crore, followed by Hindi (₹23 crore), Tamil (₹3.75 crore), and Telugu (₹2.75 crore) versions.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 69.67% for its English 3D shows on Saturday, with Mumbai having the highest number of screenings at 775 shows and an occupancy of 62.3%.