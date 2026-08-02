'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' nears ₹200cr in India
What's the story
The much-anticipated Marvel film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has made a strong impact at the Indian box office. The movie opened with an impressive net collection of ₹60.6 crore on its first day and followed it up with ₹49.35 crore on Day 2. On Saturday, it added another ₹70.25 crore to its total collection, taking the net earnings to a whopping ₹180.2 crore (gross: ₹215.47 crore).
Box office dominance
Day 3 in numbers
On its third day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was reportedly screened in 17,703 shows across India.
The English version contributed the most to the day's earnings with ₹40.6 crore, followed by Hindi (₹23 crore), Tamil (₹3.75 crore), and Telugu (₹2.75 crore) versions.
The film recorded an overall occupancy of 69.67% for its English 3D shows on Saturday, with Mumbai having the highest number of screenings at 775 shows and an occupancy of 62.3%.
Box office competition
Competing with 'The Odyssey,' 'Jana Nayagan'
With its stellar opening weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has emerged as a major critical and commercial success.
The film is giving tough competition to recent theatrical releases such as Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and actor-politician Vijay's Tamil political thriller Jana Nayagan.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it also stars Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Tramell Tillman.