'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opening weekend tops 'Avengers: Endgame' $932 million
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day just smashed opening weekend box office records, topping Avengers: Endgame with $360 million in the US and $932 million worldwide.
Marvel boss Kevin Feige said the results left him overwhelmed "in the very best way," showing fans are still excited for superhero stories.
Feige hints 5th film, leads pause
Even with this huge win, Feige says thoughts of a fifth film are already percolating, though Tom Holland and Zendaya are taking a break after their promo tour.
Brand New Day sets up Avengers: Doomsday and hints at connections to other classic Marvel franchises (think X-Men).
The film stands out by tackling themes like isolation, proving superhero movies can still surprise us.