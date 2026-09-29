Why 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is rereleasing in theaters
What's the story
The blockbuster film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for a rerelease with additional footage, reported Variety. However, the specifics of these new scenes remain undisclosed, and no release date has been announced yet. The original film, released on July 31, has reportedly grossed $2.49 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing movies ever. So, why is it rereleasing so soon?
Record-breaking success
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' broke domestic box office record
On September 16, Brand New Day surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the highest-grossing film in the US of all time.
The previous record was held by The Force Awakens at $936 million for over a decade.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day broke this record by earning $936.773 million in just 47 days from North American theaters.
Potential achievement
'Brand New Day' aims for this record
The only remaining milestone for the Marvel-Sony film is to become the first movie to cross $1 billion at the domestic box office alone.
Currently, Brand New Day stands at $950.6 million in North America.
This record might be out of reach without a rerelease, but could potentially be achieved with it.
Additional content
Unseen scenes with Rosario Dawson will be added
The rerelease of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to include previously unseen scenes with Rosario Dawson.
During a fan event in July, Dawson revealed that she filmed a scene for the film as nurse Claire Temple, a character she played in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. However, this scene was cut from the theatrical release.
Cast details
Cast and crew of the film
Spider-Man: Brand New Day features Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, and Florence Pugh.
The film was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton with a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.