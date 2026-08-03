'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' 'The Odyssey' boost Indian cinema stocks
Thanks to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Indian cinema stocks are on the rise.
PVR Inox, the country's largest multiplex chain, saw its shares jump nearly 18% in July 2026 (the biggest monthly boost since early 2022) and added another 2% on Monday.
Cineline India, Mukta Arts stocks rise
The Hollywood blockbusters didn't just help big players; smaller companies like Cineline India and Mukta Arts also saw their stocks climb.
This trend is spreading across Asia, with South Korea and China seeing similar movie-driven revenue spikes.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day scored over ₹220 crore by Sunday, making it this year's top Indian box office debut and Hollywood's second-best opener ever.
The Odyssey pulled in more than $264 million globally on its first weekend, offering some much-needed excitement after a slow year in 2025 for Hindi films (except for hits like Dhurandhar).