'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' 'The Odyssey' boost Indian cinema stocks

The Hollywood blockbusters didn't just help big players; smaller companies like Cineline India and Mukta Arts also saw their stocks climb.

This trend is spreading across Asia, with South Korea and China seeing similar movie-driven revenue spikes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day scored over ₹220 crore by Sunday, making it this year's top Indian box office debut and Hollywood's second-best opener ever.

The Odyssey pulled in more than $264 million globally on its first weekend, offering some much-needed excitement after a slow year in 2025 for Hindi films (except for hits like Dhurandhar).