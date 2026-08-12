'Spider-Man' complicates 'Batwara 1947,' 'Awarapan 2' screen battle
What's the story
The distributors of Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 have reportedly softened their stance and agreed to a 50-50 sharing of shows with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2. Initially, as per Bollywood Hungama, they had demanded that the film be screened in single-screen cinemas for all shows. This was a cause of concern for exhibitors as both films are releasing this Friday (August 14).
Revised agreement
'50-50 showcasing arrangement for both films'
An exhibition source told the portal, "Earlier, their requirement was that 60% to 70% of the shows should be allotted to Batwara 1947. However, they have now taken note of the exhibitors' concerns."
"As a result, they have agreed to a 50-50 showcasing arrangement for both films."
Some exhibitors believe this arrangement will also apply to single-screen cinemas.
New demand
New challenge from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
While the issue between Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 seems to be resolved, a new challenge has emerged.
The distributors of Spider-Man: Brand New Day have sent an email to cinemas demanding a minimum of two shows per day in single-screen cinemas.
In two-screen theaters, they require at least three shows daily.
Distributor's demands
Exhibitors need to make the tough call
A trade source revealed that in three-screen cinemas, the Marvel film has asked for one full screen with five shows a day.
In four-screen properties, they have demanded seven to eight shows, including at least one evening and one night show.
The source added that Sony feels justified in making these demands as the film continues to perform well at the box office.
Now, the exhibitors have to make the tough call and divide shows among the three films.