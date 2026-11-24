Steven Spielberg's next to star Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy
What's the story
Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg is set to direct a Western adaptation of Kevin Barry's novel, The Heart in Winter, reported Variety. The film will star Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy, and Mark Rylance. Paul Thomas Anderson, an Oscar winner for One Battle After Another, will pen the script.
Film overview
Here's everything else we know about the film
The Heart in Winter follows Irish poet Tom Rourke, who falls for Polly Gillespie, the new wife of his town's mine captain.
The two flee to San Francisco with armed gunmen pursuing them.
Kristie Macosko Krieger, Sara Murphy, Anderson, and Spielberg are producing the film, while Tim Headington, Neil Shah, Ryan Zacarias, and Ana Leocha serve as executive producers.
The film is expected to release in 2028.
Cast details
Spielberg and Buckley reunite for this project
The Heart in Winter marks another collaboration between Spielberg and Universal after their recent success with Disclosure Day.
The Western romance also reunites Spielberg and Buckley, whom he produced Hamnet for at Focus in 2025.
Notably, this will be the first film written by Anderson without him serving as director.
Actor updates
Meanwhile, here's a quick look at the cast's upcoming titles
Buckley was recently seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! and has Hold on to Your Angels and Three Incestuous Sisters in the pipeline.
Murphy, an Oscar winner for Oppenheimer, recently reprised his role as British street lord Thomas Shelby in Netflix's Peaky Blinders movie The Immortal Man.
He will next be seen in A Quiet Place Part III and the third part of the 28 Years Later franchise.
Rylance will soon be seen in Luca Guadagnino's Sam Altman biopic Artificial.