The Heart in Winter follows Irish poet Tom Rourke, who falls for Polly Gillespie, the new wife of his town's mine captain.

The two flee to San Francisco with armed gunmen pursuing them.

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Sara Murphy, Anderson, and Spielberg are producing the film, while Tim Headington, Neil Shah, Ryan Zacarias, and Ana Leocha serve as executive producers.

The film is expected to release in 2028.