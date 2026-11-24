Spielberg to direct 'The Heart in Winter' 1st western 2028
Steven Spielberg is taking on his first-ever western with Kevin Barry's novel The Heart in Winter, coming in 2028.
The movie adapts Kevin Barry's novel and features a script by Paul Thomas Anderson.
Expect big names: Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy, and Mark Rylance will star in a story about two star-crossed fugitives trying to find a place for themselves in the American West.
Spielberg praises working with Anderson
Spielberg says he's "It's really the excitement for me to get to work together with my dear friend and colleague Paul Thomas Anderson on a genre, but more particularly, the genre notwithstanding, a story that quite quickly became close to both our hearts and we felt that we could do it as a team."
This marks his third time working with Rylance, but it's the first for Murphy and Buckley as leads under Spielberg, casting choices that fit right into his vision of resilience and ambition on the frontier.