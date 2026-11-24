Spielberg says he's "It's really the excitement for me to get to work together with my dear friend and colleague Paul Thomas Anderson on a genre, but more particularly, the genre notwithstanding, a story that quite quickly became close to both our hearts and we felt that we could do it as a team."

This marks his third time working with Rylance, but it's the first for Murphy and Buckley as leads under Spielberg, casting choices that fit right into his vision of resilience and ambition on the frontier.