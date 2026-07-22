Spielberg's science fiction 'Disclosure Day' now available for digital download
Entertainment
Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi film, Disclosure Day, is now available for digital download. After its theater run, the digital release aims to reach more fans.
The movie sparked buzz early on, with one critic calling it "the best Steven Spielberg movie in 20 years" and comparing it to his classic Catch Me If You Can.
'Disclosure Day' 80% critics 70% audience
Disclosure Day landed an 80% critic score and a 70% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
While Emily Blunt's performance got a lot of love, the film made $235 million worldwide in five weeks, right in line with Spielberg's usual box office numbers over the past two decades.
If you missed it in theaters, now's your chance to see what all the debate is about.