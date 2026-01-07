'Splitsvilla X6' returns: Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra back as hosts Entertainment Jan 07, 2026

MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa is coming back on January 9, 2026, with new episodes every Friday to Sunday at 7pm IST.

This season, filmed in Mahabalipuram, splits 32 contestants into two villas—one for love (Pyaar) and one for money (Paisa).