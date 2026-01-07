Next Article
'Splitsvilla X6' returns: Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra back as hosts
Entertainment
MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa is coming back on January 9, 2026, with new episodes every Friday to Sunday at 7pm IST.
This season, filmed in Mahabalipuram, splits 32 contestants into two villas—one for love (Pyaar) and one for money (Paisa).
What's new this season?
Confirmed contestants include Roadies 20 winner Kushal Tanwar and Shubhangi Jaiswal, with several names rumored to join.
Plus, Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed are stepping in as "mischief makers," expected to introduce extra twists to keep things interesting!