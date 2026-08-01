Springsteen announces wife Scialfa in remission, thanks Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Scialfa kept her diagnosis private until 2024, later opening up about it in the documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

Springsteen honored doctors and nurses in his speech, saying, "Hope has a face. It's our physician, who refuses to stop searching and caring. It's our nurse, who sits beside us when we are scared."

Despite health challenges, Scialfa still made occasional appearances with the E Street Band.