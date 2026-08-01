Springsteen announces wife Scialfa in remission, thanks Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Entertainment
Bruce Springsteen just announced that his wife, Patti Scialfa, is in remission after fighting multiple myeloma for over eight years.
He broke the news at a Boston fundraiser, giving a heartfelt shoutout to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for helping her through recovery.
Scialfa opened up in 'Road Diary'
Scialfa kept her diagnosis private until 2024, later opening up about it in the documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.
Springsteen honored doctors and nurses in his speech, saying, "Hope has a face. It's our physician, who refuses to stop searching and caring. It's our nurse, who sits beside us when we are scared."
Despite health challenges, Scialfa still made occasional appearances with the E Street Band.