SRK's ₹13cr Rolex turns heads at Dubai New Year bash
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan rang in the New Year at a glitzy Dubai event, but it wasn't just his all-black look that had people talking—it was his ultra-rare Rolex.
Fans and fashion watchers couldn't help but notice the superstar's wrist game during EMAAR's celebrations at Burj Park, where art installations and high-tech displays set the scene.
The story behind SRK's "ghost" Rolex
Khan wore the exclusive Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire, a model reserved for VVIPs.
With an 18-carat white gold case, 54 diamonds, and a bezel lined with 36 sapphires, this watch is nicknamed the "ghost" for its rarity.
Priced around ₹13.5 crore, it fits right in with SRK's global icon status.