Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' breaks box office records worldwide
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, is officially the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever.
Since its release on December 5, 2025, this action-thriller has raked in ₹759.5 crore in India alone and kept audiences coming back for nearly a month straight—even with new movies like Ikkis competing for attention.
More to know:
Dhurandhar has now out-earned hits like Jawan and Pathaan globally and is catching up to the likes of KGF: Chapter 2.
The cast also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.
Riding high on this success, makers have already announced Dhurandhar 2—set to hit theaters March 19 this year.