Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' breaks box office records worldwide Entertainment Jan 04, 2026

Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, is officially the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever.

Since its release on December 5, 2025, this action-thriller has raked in ₹759.5 crore in India alone and kept audiences coming back for nearly a month straight—even with new movies like Ikkis competing for attention.