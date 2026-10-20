'10 days left': SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' about to wrap filming
What's the story
Acclaimed director SS Rajamouli recently attended the 50th São Paulo International Film Festival, where he was awarded the Leon Cakoff Award. During the event, he spoke about his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He told Brazilian portal Oxente Pipoca, "I am happy, as we are now wrapping up filming; there are only 10 days left, and the process will be complete."
Filming challenges
'It has been two extremely exhausting and challenging years'
Rajamouli added, "It is a very ambitious project, of an immense scale; each episode, in itself, is equivalent to a full-length feature film."
"It is as if we had six or seven films combined into one. It was arduous work; a tremendous effort went into the creation of this project."
He also revealed, "It has been two extremely exhausting and challenging years. Now, we move on to post-production."
Film's theme
'Emotional journey of the father-son bond...'
Rajamouli shared insights into the film's theme, saying, "This film is an emotional journey of the father-son bond that initially broke up and then came back together."
"In this story, the most beautiful love story between a young man and a young woman creates magic."
The project went on the floors in February 2025 and has continued across the world, including India, Kenya, Antarctica, and Georgia.