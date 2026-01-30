SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' gets new release date
Heads up, movie fans—SS Rajamouli's much-awaited Telugu film Varanasi is now set to hit theaters worldwide on April 7, 2027, instead of January.
The shift is all about avoiding box office clashes and making sure the film gets its global moment.
Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with music by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, this one's shaping up to be a big deal.
What makes 'Varanasi' stand out
Varanasi brings together Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and director Rajamouli for an adventure that jumps across continents and time periods—from Antarctica and Africa to the historic city of Varanasi.
The first-look footage teased a blend of mythology, history, and action.
After RRR's worldwide success in 2022, expectations are sky-high for this next chapter from Rajamouli.