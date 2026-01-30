SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' gets new release date Entertainment Jan 30, 2026

Heads up, movie fans—SS Rajamouli's much-awaited Telugu film Varanasi is now set to hit theaters worldwide on April 7, 2027, instead of January.

The shift is all about avoiding box office clashes and making sure the film gets its global moment.

Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with music by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, this one's shaping up to be a big deal.