Ranbir, Yash, Sai Pallavi: Meet cast of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana was released on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse into the epic world of Lord Ram and Ravana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features a large ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, along with Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey. The film will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and 2027. Here's your guide to the cast and characters of the upcoming epic.
Lead roles
Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana
Kapoor plays Lord Ram, the prince of Ayodhya and the central hero of the Ramayana.
The trailer presents him as a calm, compassionate leader who gradually transforms into a fearless warrior.
Meanwhile, Kannada superstar Yash portrays Ravana, the king of Lanka and primary antagonist.
His dramatic introduction in the trailer has generated excitement among audiences eager to see a fresh interpretation of this legendary character.
Supporting cast
Pallavi plays Sita, Dubey is Lakshman
Pallavi plays Sita, a revered figure in Indian mythology. The trailer offers glimpses of her relationship with Lord Ram and their exile.
Ramayana is Pallavi's second Hindi film after Ek Din.
Dubey plays Lakshman, Lord Ram's devoted younger brother.
Sunny Deol is essaying Lord Hanuman, but he is not featured in the trailer.
Veteran actors Arun Govil (King Dashratha), Lara Dutta (Queen Kaikeyi), Indira Krishnan (Queen Kaushalya), Sonal Jha (Queen Sumitra), and Sheeba Chaddha (Manthara) also star.
Ensemble cast
What are Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh playing?
The supporting cast of Ramayana is equally impressive.
Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari, Ravana's wise and courageous wife, while Shobana portrays Kaikesi, Ravana's mother.
Rakul Preet Singh appears as Ravana's sister Surpanakha. Vivek Oberoi plays Vidyutjihva and Harish Uthaman plays Vibhishana, Ravana's righteous brother.
The film also stars Faisal Malik (Kumbhakarna), Saurabh Sachdeva (Mareech), Adinath Kothare (Bharata), and Nitish Sharma (Shatrughan).
Mythological roles
These actors will play sages, divine characters
Several experienced actors portray the revered sages and divine characters in Ramayana.
Shishir Sharma plays Sage Vashishtha, Ajinkya Deo plays Sage Vishwamitra, and Mukesh Tiwari has been roped in to play Sage Agastya.
Kunal Kapoor takes on the role of Indra, the mighty king of the gods, while Anupam Kher plays Jatayu, the noble vulture king who sacrifices himself to rescue Sita.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana is one of the most ambitious Indian films ever mounted, backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
Dharma Productions will distribute the film across India.
The music has been composed by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, marking their first collaboration on an Indian feature film.
The action sequences have been designed by Mad Max action director Guy Norris.