'Star Wars: The Bad Batch': A worthy 'Clone Wars' successor

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 09, 2021, 05:55 pm

The animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered its first episode on Star Wars Day (May 4) and the force is definitely with it. The show started off with an almost feature-length 70-minute-long first episode that took the story of Star Wars: The Clone Wars further. It will consist of 16 episodes, with a new half-hour episode premiering every week. Here's our review.

Bad Batch

Re-introducing the 'bad batch' with each having an exceptional power

The show starts off with some familiar names from The Clone Wars: Season 7 — Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo. Collectively called the Clone Force 99/the bad batch, they are all misfits, with each having an exceptional power. Hunter has heightened senses, Crosshair is an excellent marksman, Tech has exceptional intelligence, Wrecker is the one with brute force, while Echo has unique armor.

Obi-Wan

Brief mention of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi got everyone excited

The show also mentions the legendary Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi fighting the separatist General Grievous. As the victory for the Republic seems obvious, things turn around, and the fellow clones start executing something called Order 66 and begin firing toward their Jedi leader Deepa Billaba. After the chaos, Hunter is seen not following his orders to kill padawan Caleb and lets him run away.

Omega

A cute new character is at the show's core

The show's first episode also introduces a brand new and super cute character named Omega. The kid brought in some charm and an emotional aspect to an otherwise serious post-war storyline. Omega, with her funny antics and curiosity for the Clone Force 99, fits right in and is arguably one of the most intriguing of all characters in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Rating

The show has 'The Mandalorian' vibes, gets 4/5 star rating

The Bad Batch series has all the great markings of what made The Mandalorian such a massive hit. A mix of old and new characters along with stunning visuals and fleshed-out arcs works wonders for the show. A must-watch anyway for OG Star Wars fans, but people newer to this sci-fi universe will also enjoy this. The first episode gets a solid 4/5 star rating.