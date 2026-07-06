Amid 'Satluj' row, Diljit shares his secret to staying calm
What's the story
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh recently opened up about his daily routine and how he stays calm amid stressful situations. The actor was speaking during an Instagram Live session, where he also thanked fans for their support following the controversy surrounding his film Satluj, which was recently removed from ZEE5. Despite the controversy, Dosanjh remains unfazed and attributes it to self-love and a disciplined lifestyle.
Routine revealed
How does Dosanjh start his day?
Dosanjh shared that he starts his day with warm water and yoga. On workdays, he exercises and has breakfast before leaving home. However, on off days, he prefers to take things slow and work out in the afternoon. He also mentioned having a gym at home for flexibility in his workout schedule. In the Live on Monday, he mentioned he was speaking from somewhere where it was still Sunday evening.
Self-love
Three hours of 'me time'
Dosanjh emphasized the importance of self-care in his life. He revealed that he dedicates three hours daily to himself, regardless of whether he's eating, working out, or just relaxing. "Even if I have to go for a shoot, I wake up accordingly so I have time for myself," he said. He also stressed that only those who don't love themselves feel tension and stress from the outside world. That's how he remained stress-free even during the Satluj storm.
Fitness focus
His approach to fitness
When asked about his workout routine, Dosanjh revealed that he focuses on having an active body. His strength training is limited to two days a week as he needs stamina for performances where there's a lot of running involved. "I can't be breathless while singing, so I have to ensure my heart rate doesn't shoot up for the 45 minutes I am on stage," he explained.