Amid 'Satluj' row, Diljit shares his secret to staying calm

Self-love

Three hours of 'me time'

Dosanjh emphasized the importance of self-care in his life. He revealed that he dedicates three hours daily to himself, regardless of whether he's eating, working out, or just relaxing. "Even if I have to go for a shoot, I wake up accordingly so I have time for myself," he said. He also stressed that only those who don't love themselves feel tension and stress from the outside world. That's how he remained stress-free even during the Satluj storm.