Steven Spielberg praises smash horror hits 'Obsession' and 'Backrooms'
What's the story
Hollywood director Steven Spielberg has expressed his admiration for the recent success of indie horror films Obsession and Backrooms. Speaking at a red carpet event for his upcoming film Disclosure Day, he praised the low-budget productions for their impressive box-office performance. "I'm so happy for them. I think it's so fantastic," said Spielberg, adding that both films were made with minimal budgets yet achieved great success.
Film details
Spielberg heaps praise on two films
Spielberg said, "I think it's great that they had basically very little money, especially Obsession had under $1 million, and the other film had maybe 10 or nine, and they're doing so well, and I just applaud them." "I haven't seen Backrooms; I am going to see it when all this is over. But I have seen Obsession, and I loved it." The film is directed by Curry Barker (26) and stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in lead roles.
Box office triumphs
Both films have grossed over $100 million domestically
Backrooms, directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, has already made over $100 million in domestic ticket sales. The film is based on Parsons's web series of the same name and was released by A24. On the other hand, Obsession has grossed over $120 million domestically since its May 15 release. The film tells the story of a young man whose wish for his friend to love him leads to disturbing consequences.