Steven Spielberg praises smash horror hits 'Obsession' and 'Backrooms'

Film details

Spielberg heaps praise on two films

Spielberg said, "I think it's great that they had basically very little money, especially Obsession had under $1 million, and the other film had maybe 10 or nine, and they're doing so well, and I just applaud them." "I haven't seen Backrooms; I am going to see it when all this is over. But I have seen Obsession, and I loved it." The film is directed by Curry Barker (26) and stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in lead roles.