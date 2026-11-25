Stewart, 86, gave heartfelt 'Avengers: Doomsday' farewell surrounded by cast, crew
Patrick Stewart, who is 86, spent his last day on the Avengers: Doomsday set surrounded by cast and crew.
He gave a heartfelt goodbye speech that Anthony Russo described as "it made it intensely emotional," hinting Stewart knew it might be his last time filming.
Stewart remained committed to 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Even while facing health challenges, Stewart was fully committed to playing Professor X one last time. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared how much effort he put in, making those final days especially meaningful for everyone involved.
The movie, which features a touching scene with Ian McKellen about forgiveness and friendship, hits theaters December 18, and Kevin Feige said, "We're looking now at how we can put something together that honors and respects our friend."