Stewart teases Colbert on 'The Late Show' farewell, Day performs Entertainment May 20, 2026

Jon Stewart made a visit to The Late Show during Stephen Colbert's farewell week, bringing plenty of nostalgia and some good-natured teasing.

Stewart joked over an old photo, "one of us has not aged as well as the other."

The night ended on a heartfelt note with Andra Day performing "Rise Up" while both hosts relaxed in the electric-lift recliner seats.