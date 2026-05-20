Stewart teases Colbert on 'The Late Show' farewell, Day performs
Jon Stewart made a visit to The Late Show during Stephen Colbert's farewell week, bringing plenty of nostalgia and some good-natured teasing.
Stewart joked over an old photo, "one of us has not aged as well as the other."
The night ended on a heartfelt note with Andra Day performing "Rise Up" while both hosts relaxed in the electric-lift recliner seats.
Stewart gifts Colbert recliners, cites Letterman
Stewart gifted Colbert two electric recliners as a nod to well-earned rest after years on air, sharing David Letterman's advice: "Don't confuse cancelation for failure."
CBS canceled The Late Show in July 2025 due to budget issues.
Looking back on his run ahead of his final episode, Colbert said, "I hope they laughed. I hope they felt better at the end of the day."
The farewell week also featured David Byrne performing "Burning Down the House."