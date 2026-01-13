'Stranger Things' documentary leaves fans divided Entertainment Jan 13, 2026

Netflix just dropped "Stranger Things: One Last Adventure," a behind-the-scenes look at Season 5, but it's stirred up mixed feelings.

Many fans were let down by the missing ninth episode, which some hoped would give the series a stronger send-off.

There's even chatter about possible AI involvement in the script after viewers spotted "ChatGPT tabs" in one scene.