'Stranger Things' documentary leaves fans divided
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped "Stranger Things: One Last Adventure," a behind-the-scenes look at Season 5, but it's stirred up mixed feelings.
Many fans were let down by the missing ninth episode, which some hoped would give the series a stronger send-off.
There's even chatter about possible AI involvement in the script after viewers spotted "ChatGPT tabs" in one scene.
Finale drama and missing faces
The doc also revealed that the finale script wasn't finished when filming started, with creators Ross and Matt Duffer feeling pressure from Netflix to wrap things up quickly.
Fans noticed that David Harbour and Winona Ryder were missing from interviews due to other projects, which some found disappointing.