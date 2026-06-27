Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite for new Netflix series
What's the story
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, who shared the screen in Stranger Things for five seasons, are reuniting for a new Netflix series. The streaming giant has ordered a Jack Thorne spy thriller from A24 with the duo as stars and executive producers. The show will be written by Thorne, known for his work on Netflix's Enola Holmes films and Adolescence.
Series synopsis
Here's everything to know about the upcoming show
The new series will follow a disgraced FBI agent-turned-security expert, Matt Wolfe (Harbour), who is pulled back into his former life when his estranged daughter, Rebecca (Brown), goes missing on a mission. The story will explore the evolving world of espionage and family dynamics. The production team includes Jake Bongiovi, Robert Brown, Joe Hipps, Patrick McDonald, and KC Wenson.
Relationship dynamics
Meanwhile, here's where their relationship stands today
Despite their acclaimed on-screen chemistry, Harbour and Brown's relationship has had its share of ups and downs. In a recent interview with Variety, Harbour addressed reports of a rift between them, saying it was just a "simple rupture-and-repair thing." Brown added that their relationship became more collaborative creatively over time. On Stranger Things, Harbour played Jim Hopper while Brown portrayed Eleven.