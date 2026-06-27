The show will premiere on Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite for new Netflix series

By Isha Sharma 09:28 am Jun 27, 202609:28 am

What's the story

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, who shared the screen in Stranger Things for five seasons, are reuniting for a new Netflix series. The streaming giant has ordered a Jack Thorne spy thriller from A24 with the duo as stars and executive producers. The show will be written by Thorne, known for his work on Netflix's Enola Holmes films and Adolescence.