Netflix renews 'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' for S02

Netflix has renewed its animated series Stranger Things: Tales From '85 for a second season, just six days after the show's premiere on April 23. The show is set between Seasons 2 and 3 of the original live-action series. It follows the adventures of Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max as they navigate life in Hawkins during the winter of 1985.

Plot details Here's what will happen in Season 2 The second season will focus on the Hawkins Investigators Club as they face a supernatural force emerging from the town's abandoned silver mines. The story will also delve into the significance of the blue flower that bloomed in the Upside Down at the end of Season 1. Showrunner Eric Robles confirmed these details. The upcoming episodes will premiere later this year.

Twitter Post Here's the first teaser There's a haunting in Hawkins...



Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 Season 2. Coming this fall! pic.twitter.com/jFZGNB57m8 — Netflix (@netflix) April 28, 2026

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Casting news New voice cast for animated series None of the original actors from Stranger Things reprise their roles in the animated spin-off. The show features a new voice cast including Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Luca Diaz, Braxton Quinney, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elisha Williams, Ben Plessala, Brett Gipson, Jeremy Jordan, and Alessandra Antonelli. Odessa A'zion and Lou Diamond Phillips also lend their voices to the series.

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