When to watch Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' on OTT
What's the story
The Hollywood sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, is set to hit the digital screens on Friday, July 3. The movie will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The space adventure was already available on the platform for rent, but now it'll become available to subscribers at no added cost. Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, it has reportedly earned over $683 million worldwide since its theatrical release on March 20.
Film overview
Story of the film
Based on Andy Weir's novel of the same name, Project Hail Mary features Gosling as Ryland Grace, a middle school teacher turned astronaut. The story follows his character waking up aboard an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As he pieces together his mission to save humanity on Earth, Grace discovers something extraordinary that changes his perspective altogether.
Cast details
Cast and crew of the film
The film also stars Sandra Huller as Eva Stratt, head of the international task force behind Project Hail Mary. Lionel Boyce plays Grace's friend Carl, a security guard. James Ortiz is the puppeteer and voice behind Rocky, an alien Grace encounters during his mission. The sci-fi film is produced by Amy Pascal, Gosling, Lord, Miller, Weir, Rachel O'Connor, and Aditya Sood.