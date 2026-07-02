'Project Hail Mary' OTT release date

When to watch Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:44 am Jul 02, 202610:44 am

What's the story

The Hollywood sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, is set to hit the digital screens on Friday, July 3. The movie will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The space adventure was already available on the platform for rent, but now it'll become available to subscribers at no added cost. Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, it has reportedly earned over $683 million worldwide since its theatrical release on March 20.