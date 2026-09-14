Stunt masters say Prabhas appears for action scenes in 'Fauzi'
Stunt masters Ram and Lakshman have set the record straight: Prabhas comes to the sets when his action scenes are required and is willing to perform physically demanding work in the upcoming film Fauzi, after The Raja Saab, some viewers felt body doubles were used too often in his scenes.
They said he comes to the sets when his action scenes are required and is willing to perform physically demanding work.
Video supports Prabhas in 'Fauzi'
Ram and Lakshman shared that while actors approach stunts differently these days, Prabhas comes to the sets when his action scenes are required and is willing to perform physically demanding work.
Their comments echo a behind-the-scenes video showing him in action, countering claims he avoids risky scenes.
Fauzi hits theaters December 3, with a cast including Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab, so fans can expect more of Prabhas's signature intensity.