Subbaraj condemns Mohan G's transphobic remarks about Negha urges rules
Entertainment
Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has openly criticized director Mohan G for making transphobic remarks during a televised debate with transgender woman Negha.
Calling the comments a form of psychological violence, Subbaraj said it's not okay to publicly shame anyone over their gender identity and urged rules against such discrimination.
Mohan G-Negha exchange echoes 'Dorothy' backlash
This all follows a heated exchange where Mohan G questioned Negha about marriage, echoing past backlash around Subbaraj's film Dorothy, which tried to portray transgender issues fairly.
Negha thanked Subbaraj for standing up, while he compared harmful comments about gender identity to those targeting caste or religion, saying it's time for real accountability and respect.