Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' sparks debate in Telugu over transgender portrayal
Dorothy, Karthik Subbaraj's new crime drama set in the 1980s, dropped in Telugu on October 2 and quickly got people talking about its portrayal of transgender characters.
While the film has also faced criticism and online backlash, particularly after a same-sex kiss scene was leaked ahead of its release, many are appreciating how honestly it explores gender identity and how society treats transgender individuals.
'Dorothy' received standing ovation at TIFF
Subbaraj shared that after watching Dorothy, some men said it made them rethink their attitudes toward transgender people, which is exactly what the film hoped to do.
Starring Keerthy Suresh and produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain, and Jyoti Deshpande, Dorothy even received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Despite controversy over a leaked same-sex kiss scene, the story's focus on love, friendship, and identity seems to be leaving a real impact.