'Subedaar' director Suresh Triveni on Bollywood's post-COVID struggles
What's the story
Suresh Triveni, the director of the recently released film Subedaar, has shared his thoughts on why Hindi cinema is struggling to find its footing in the post-pandemic world. He said that producers and filmmakers are overthinking what will work instead of focusing on what they should be making. He emphasized, "Decisions on gut feelings need to come back into the field." "I think we are a gut-led industry. I feel we have become very data-centric and calculative."
Filmmaking approach
Triveni calls for more individual producers in the industry
Triveni admitted to being part of the group that over-analyzes everything. He said, "I think even while approaching a subject, we think a lot about whether it will work or not. We need more individual producers." "And the existing studios should take punches which are gut-based and not just example-based."
Successful gamble
He cites 'Saiyaara' as an example of risk-taking
Triveni pointed to Mohit Suri's 2025 film Saiyaara, which starred two newcomers and was made on a budget of less than ₹50cr. Despite the odds, it went on to earn ₹570.33 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk. "No one gave it chance, and look at the business it did...I feel that needs to happen more."
Government intervention
Triveni urges government to extend tax holiday for film tickets
Triveni added, "I also feel the government should come out in support of the industry, because I think going and watching a film right now is very expensive." "Even if it is for six months it should happen," he said. He added that when big films succeed, smaller ones get a chance because the industry can afford to take risks, but currently, studios are struggling financially. Meanwhile, Triveni's next project is Netflix's Maa Behen, releasing on June 4.