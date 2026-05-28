'Subedaar' director Suresh Triveni on Bollywood's post-COVID struggles

Suresh Triveni , the director of the recently released film Subedaar , has shared his thoughts on why Hindi cinema is struggling to find its footing in the post-pandemic world. He said that producers and filmmakers are overthinking what will work instead of focusing on what they should be making. He emphasized, "Decisions on gut feelings need to come back into the field." "I think we are a gut-led industry. I feel we have become very data-centric and calculative."

Filmmaking approach Triveni calls for more individual producers in the industry Triveni admitted to being part of the group that over-analyzes everything. He said, "I think even while approaching a subject, we think a lot about whether it will work or not. We need more individual producers." "And the existing studios should take punches which are gut-based and not just example-based."

Successful gamble He cites 'Saiyaara' as an example of risk-taking Triveni pointed to Mohit Suri's 2025 film Saiyaara, which starred two newcomers and was made on a budget of less than ₹50cr. Despite the odds, it went on to earn ₹570.33 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk. "No one gave it chance, and look at the business it did...I feel that needs to happen more."

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