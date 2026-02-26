'Subedaar' trailer: Anil Kapoor is a retired soldier battling corruption
Entertainment
The trailer for Subedaar was unveiled, starring Anil Kapoor as Arjun Maurya—a retired soldier now battling illegal sand mining and corruption in rural India.
The trailer teases his double life as a chauffeur for crime boss Prince Bhaiyya (Aditya Rawal) and highlights his complicated bond with his daughter Shyama (Radhikka Madan).
'Pure fire,' said Aaryan about the trailer
The trailer quickly caught attention, with Vicky Kaushal calling it "a fun watch" and Kartik Aaryan saying it's "pure fire," both giving Kapoor lots of love.
Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar lands on Prime Video March 5, 2026, and features a strong cast including Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik.