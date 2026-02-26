'Subedaar' trailer: Anil Kapoor is a retired soldier battling corruption Entertainment Feb 26, 2026

The trailer for Subedaar was unveiled, starring Anil Kapoor as Arjun Maurya—a retired soldier now battling illegal sand mining and corruption in rural India.

The trailer teases his double life as a chauffeur for crime boss Prince Bhaiyya (Aditya Rawal) and highlights his complicated bond with his daughter Shyama (Radhikka Madan).