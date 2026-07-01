'Queen 2': This Marathi actor to star opposite Kangana Ranaut?
What's the story
Acclaimed Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, known for his roles in films like Balgandharva and Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, has reportedly been roped in for the Hindi film Queen 2. The sequel to the hit 2014 film will see him opposite Kangana Ranaut, who reprises her role as Rani Mehra, reported Times of India.
Character details
Bhave will reportedly play Ranaut's husband
According to the report, Bhave will play Ranaut's husband in Queen 2. The film recently wrapped up its shoot, with Ranaut sharing a picture from the set on Instagram. In the photo, she is seen feeding cake to director Vikas Bahl while standing next to a young boy. This child is reportedly set to play their on-screen son in Queen 2.
Production update
Release date of 'Queen 2' awaited
With the filming of Queen 2 now complete, the project has moved into post-production. However, an official release date is still awaited from the makers. The sequel will see Ranaut reprise her iconic role as Rani, a character that defined her career in the original film. The first Queen movie was a critical and commercial success and is regarded as one of Hindi cinema's finest films in recent years.
Plot continuation
Everything to know about original 'Queen'
The original Queen, directed by Bahl, followed the story of Rani (Ranaut), a naive young woman from Delhi who embarks on her honeymoon alone after her fiancé, played by Rajkummar Rao, calls off their wedding. During her journey across Europe, she learns to be confident and independent. The film also starred Lisa Haydon and Jeffrey Ho in pivotal roles.