'Queen 2': This Marathi actor to star opposite Kangana Ranaut? 

Production update

Release date of 'Queen 2' awaited

With the filming of Queen 2 now complete, the project has moved into post-production. However, an official release date is still awaited from the makers. The sequel will see Ranaut reprise her iconic role as Rani, a character that defined her career in the original film. The first Queen movie was a critical and commercial success and is regarded as one of Hindi cinema's finest films in recent years.