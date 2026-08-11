Subramaniam at Indian Music Experience says AI cannot replace dedication

Celebrating seven years of the Indian Music Experience Museum, legendary violinist Dr L Subramaniam reflected on his journey and his father's influence.

He shared that while AI can help musicians spot mistakes, it can't replace real dedication and practice.

As he put it, "Longevity is very important. Today you may use technology to do something unique. Tomorrow someone else will have a newer model. But if you have the artistry, dedication and practice, people will remember you," not shortcuts.