Subramaniam at Indian Music Experience says AI cannot replace dedication
Celebrating seven years of the Indian Music Experience Museum, legendary violinist Dr L Subramaniam reflected on his journey and his father's influence.
He shared that while AI can help musicians spot mistakes, it can't replace real dedication and practice.
As he put it, "Longevity is very important. Today you may use technology to do something unique. Tomorrow someone else will have a newer model. But if you have the artistry, dedication and practice, people will remember you," not shortcuts.
Sri Lanka names street for Lakshminarayana
Subramaniam's father, Prof V Lakshminarayana, was recently honored with a street named after him in Sri Lanka near Ramanathan College, where he taught.
The tribute meant a lot to Subramaniam, who said his father's support helped him choose music over medicine, even when others doubted him.