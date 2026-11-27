Sudip Sharma talks about exploring comedy with Netflix's 'Pushpak Vimaan'
What's the story
After acclaimed crime dramas Paatal Lok and Kohrra, creator Sudip Sharma is venturing into a new territory with Pushpak Vimaan. This black comedy and crime caper stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, and Barun Sobti. The show is expected to be released on Netflix in early 2027. Two episodes of the series were recently screened at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, after which the team spoke about the show.
Genre transition
Sharma wanted to try something new with 'Pushpak Vimaan'
Sharma, who has created the intense dramas Paatal Lok and Kohrra, wanted new challenges.
He told Variety, "Honestly, it wasn't the plan to be doing only grand dramas. But that's how life panned out." "I had real fun doing it. But it felt like I needed to change."
"I wanted to just give myself more and newer challenges."
Creative decision
He didn't want to repeat himself
Sharma added, "I'm a huge fan of the Coen brothers. Black comedy is my favorite comedy genre."
He made a conscious decision to steer clear of violence in Pushpak Vimaan. He explained, "It was a very deliberate choice. Because I've dealt with a lot of violence."
Instead of following the traditional whodunit format, he chose to introduce characters and their motivations early on and let viewers see the outcomes of their decisions.
Casting insights
Here's what the cast has to say
Sharma was clear about his casting choices for Pushpak Vimaan. He said, "I knew I was writing the part for Jaideep; I knew I was writing the part for Barun."
Sobti revealed that Sharma advised him to just be himself while preparing for his role.
Banerjee expressed relief at finally being offered a role that wasn't limited to small-town quirky or dark psychotic characters.
Character exploration
This is how Sharma described the show
Sharma described Pushpak Vimaan as "that mythical vehicle that can take us from the mess that we are into a place that we want to be in."
He added, "All [characters] are wanting to get away from the morass that they think their life is in, and going for this pot of gold."
The show promises an interesting mix of black comedy and crime elements.