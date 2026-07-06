'Satluj' was removed from Zee5 India

'Shocked and saddened': Sukhbir Badal slams 'Satluj's removal from ZEE5

By Isha Sharma 11:32 am Jul 06, 202611:32 am

What's the story

Just two days after its release, the film Satluj (originally titled Punjab 95) was suddenly taken down from ZEE5. The move has drawn criticism from Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who called it an "assault on our collective memory, truth, and freedom of expression." He took to X to express his discontent with the removal of the film.