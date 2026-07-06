'Shocked and saddened': Sukhbir Badal slams 'Satluj's removal from ZEE5
What's the story
Just two days after its release, the film Satluj (originally titled Punjab 95) was suddenly taken down from ZEE5. The move has drawn criticism from Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who called it an "assault on our collective memory, truth, and freedom of expression." He took to X to express his discontent with the removal of the film.
Statement
'Satluj' can't be silenced, says Badal
Badal wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the arbitrary removal of #Satluj from #ZEE5 in India." "A powerful film that courageously unveils Punjab's painful history and honors the supreme sacrifice of S. Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra cannot be silenced this way." "Punjab deserves to confront its past with honesty, not suppression."
Twitter Post
Read Badal's statement here
Shocked and saddened by the arbitrary removal of #Satluj from #ZEE5 in India.— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) July 5, 2026
A powerful film that courageously unveils Punjab’s painful history and honours the supreme sacrifice of S. Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra cannot be silenced this way.
This is not mere censorship — it is an… pic.twitter.com/yfrkMKYq5D
Criticism
Harsimrat Kaur Badal also criticized the move
SAD MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, also criticized the move. In a post on X, she said, "It is deeply unfortunate that the film Satluj, which depicts the life of Shaheed Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been removed from the Zee platform in India." "Bhai Khalra championed the cause of the unidentified bodies, challenged the government, and ultimately embraced martyrdom."
Platform's stance
ZEE5 India released a statement after removing the movie
ZEE5 India released a statement after abruptly removing the movie, saying they "firmly stand by the film" despite it being taken down due to "current developments." The platform said, "At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure, and leave a lasting impact."
Film's journey
Film was released after facing over 3 years of censorship
Satluj, directed by Honey Trehan, was released without any cuts on Friday evening after facing over three years of censorship. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had reportedly asked for an unprecedented 127 cuts. The film also faced an international hurdle when it was pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival schedule a day before its screening.
Film synopsis
More about 'Satluj'
Satluj stars Diljit Dosanjh as human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994 before disappearing in 1995. The film also features Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles.