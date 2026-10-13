Suman's 'Main Na Raha Mera' moved to December 11, 2026
Entertainment
If you were waiting for Adhyayan Suman's romantic musical Main Na Raha Mera, there's a new date to mark: December 11, 2026.
The film, which also stars Divita Rai, was originally set for October but got pushed back because the late October and early November box office is packed with other releases.
Makers move to avoid bigger releases
It's all about giving the movie its best shot. By moving to December, the makers hope to avoid clashing with bigger films and get more eyes on their project.
Fun fact: Suman stars alongside Divita Rai in a music-filled love story.