Sumbli thanks Dhar for casting her in 'Dhurandhar 2'

Sumbli plays lawyer in 'Dhurandhar 2'

Sumbli's excitement went beyond just landing a major film: she shared that the opportunity came to her on the Kashmiri Pandits's Pann Pooza festival, making it extra meaningful for her.

In Dhurandhar 2, she plays a lawyer defending Singh's character, a key role that got special mention from Dhar himself.

The film also features Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt and is getting lots of love for its powerful performances.