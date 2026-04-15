Sumbli thanks Dhar for casting her in 'Dhurandhar 2'
Bhasha Sumbli took to social media to thank director Aditya Dhar for casting her in Dhurandhar 2, which stars Ranveer Singh and is part of the Dhurandhar two-part franchise that has already crossed ₹3,000 crore at the box office.
She called Dhar bhaiya and said she was grateful he believed in her and gave her this big opportunity.
Sumbli plays lawyer in 'Dhurandhar 2'
Sumbli's excitement went beyond just landing a major film: she shared that the opportunity came to her on the Kashmiri Pandits's Pann Pooza festival, making it extra meaningful for her.
In Dhurandhar 2, she plays a lawyer defending Singh's character, a key role that got special mention from Dhar himself.
The film also features Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt and is getting lots of love for its powerful performances.