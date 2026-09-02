Sun Pictures confirms 'Jailer 2' Dussehra release on October 15
Rajinikanth fans, mark your calendars! Sun Pictures has locked in October 15, 2026 for the big-screen return of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2.
Despite rumors about delays, the sequel, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, will hit theaters during Dussehra, promising plenty of buzz just like its blockbuster predecessor.
'Jailer 2' poster, score and cast
The new poster shows Rajinikanth armed and ready, with the tagline Alappara Kelapparom inspired by the hit song Hukum.
Sun Pictures reassured everyone that post-production is moving smoothly. Anirudh Ravichander is working on the background score, while the announcement teaser and the promotional song Ala Bolelo are already rolling out.
The cast features Vijay Sethupathi (cameo), Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, and more, making this sequel one to watch out for.