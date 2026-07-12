Suniel Shetty hopeful about 'Hera Pheri 3' despite Priyadarshan's exit
What's the story
Despite the recent setback with Priyadarshan's exit from Hera Pheri 3, actor Suniel Shetty remains optimistic about the film's future. He believes that the success of his recent film Welcome to the Jungle could pave the way for a revival of Hera Pheri 3. "Hera Pheri is the biggest comedy franchise of my career, and the nostalgia attached to it is just so heartwarming. Fingers crossed, hopefully after Welcome to the Jungle, something magical should happen," he told Hindustan Times.
Film insights
'Success of any film is success for industry'
Shetty also shared his thoughts on the success of Welcome To The Jungle, which reunited him with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. He said, "The success of any film is a success for the industry, especially in a time when we have forgotten what family entertainment means." "I am happy, excited and hoping that many more family entertainers will come into play," he added.
Co-star camaraderie
Shetty on reunion with Kumar, Rawal in 'Welcome 3'
Shetty fondly spoke about his reunion with his fellow actors in Welcome To The Jungle. He said, "The most beautiful part of the film is that despite having so many iconic actors, you are still able to find your niche and be appreciated like anyone else." "I piggybacked on Akshay, Paresh ji and Raveena to be a part of this successful franchise, and I am glad I made that choice."
Production challenges
Will we ever see 'Hera Pheri 3'?
Recently, Priyadarshan left Hera Pheri 3 and said that the film will never be made. He told the outlet, "To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screens due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant." While this broke many fans' hearts, some remain hopeful about the film's future. The third installment of the popular comedy franchise has been in limbo for the past few years.