Suniel Shetty hopeful about 'Hera Pheri 3' despite Priyadarshan's exit

Production challenges

Will we ever see 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Recently, Priyadarshan left Hera Pheri 3 and said that the film will never be made. He told the outlet, "To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screens due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant." While this broke many fans' hearts, some remain hopeful about the film's future. The third installment of the popular comedy franchise has been in limbo for the past few years.