What 1987 'Ramayan's Sunil Lahri said about Ranbir Kapoor's adaptation
What's the story
Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in the iconic 1987 television series Ramayan, recently shared his thoughts on the new film Ramayana: Part One. While he praised its cinematography and performances, he felt that it lacked a spiritual connection and that the contrast between Lord Ram and Ravana did not come across. He also expressed hope that filmmakers would consider audience feedback for the sequel.
Actor's perspective
'All the actors have delivered good performances'
Lahri told ANI, "I don't know how the research has been done, and also I don't have much knowledge about the writers."
"But I would say that, overall, the cinematography was very good, the sets were very good, and the locations were very good."
"In fact, all the actors have delivered good performances according to the roles they were given."
Missing elements
'The makers will definitely reflect on the criticism'
Lahri said, "But when you go to watch a film and see divinity, or a God like Ram, who has done great things for humanity, and Ravan...the contrast between them was not visible."
"Something that we expected to see was missing. Because, according to me, spiritual connectivity and characterization should have been very important."
"According to me, the makers will definitely reflect on the criticism the film has received and will not repeat their mistakes."
Audience appeal
Lahri urges people to watch the film
Despite his criticism, Lahri urged people to watch the film.
He said, "I just want to say that people should go and watch Ramayana because the film needs to run."
"It is important because many people's livelihoods are dependent on it... At least, it should recover its costs."
"That way, other makers will also get the encouragement to make better films."
The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana.