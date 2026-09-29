'He is happy...': Sunita's surprising reaction to Govinda's relationship rumors
What's the story
Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, are once again in the spotlight. This comes after reports of Govinda's alleged relationship with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Recently, both Govinda and Swarnkar were spotted at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on the same day that Ahuja visited the pandal alone. In a recent interview with Sarish Media, Ahuja addressed these rumors.
Ahuja's statement
'I don't want to fall into controversies'
Ahuja said, "Govinda ke baare mein, na uske co-star ke baare mein kuch nahi bolna hai (I have nothing to say about Govinda or his co-star)."
"I am seeing he is happy; God bless him. Jaisi usko zindagi jeena hai, woh jeeye (Let him live his life the way he wants to)."
"Mera main focus is mera kaam (My main focus is my work)."
"I don't want to fall into controversies again and again."
Komal's statement
'Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in an already...'
In a recent Instagram Story, Swarnkar had addressed the relationship allegations with Govinda without naming Ahuja.
She wrote, "The woman who is trying to kill her own husband, she can't curse me."
"Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in an already broken house."
"People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear."
Statement continued
'I don't think any good and devoted wife could treat...'
"Is this really a pain or is it a carefully thought-out conspiracy?" she wrote.
"To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely and drive him to the point of death."
"I don't think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly."
"Are women like this mentally unwell, or...simply too clever for their own good...fully aware that what they couldn't accomplish behind doors."