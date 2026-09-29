'He is happy...': Sunita's surprising reaction to Govinda's relationship rumors

Ahuja said, "Govinda ke baare mein, na uske co-star ke baare mein kuch nahi bolna hai (I have nothing to say about Govinda or his co-star)."

"I am seeing he is happy; God bless him. Jaisi usko zindagi jeena hai, woh jeeye (Let him live his life the way he wants to)."

"Mera main focus is mera kaam (My main focus is my work)."

"I don't want to fall into controversies again and again."