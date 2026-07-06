Sunita shuts down Shilpa Shinde's comments on Govinda: 'Jab tumhare...'
What's the story
Sunita Ahuja, the wife of actor Govinda, is currently a contestant on the reality show Lock Upp. Her candid comments about her marriage and infidelity have been a hot topic since the show's premiere. Recently, actor Shilpa Shinde entered as a wild card contestant and quickly stirred up controversy by picking fights with several inmates, including Ahuja. Their recent clash has caught everyone's attention.
Confrontation details
'Aap aise kaise bol sakte ho...': Shinde
In a recent promo, Shinde confronted Ahuja for making controversial statements about Govinda. She praised the actor and questioned Ahuja's decision to speak negatively about him. "Govinda ji ke fan hain. Toh aap ne aise kaise kiya? Aap aise kaise kar sakte ho? Aap aise kaise bol sakte ho? (So many fans of Govinda are there. And what did you do? How could you say those things about him?), Shinde asked Ahuja in Hindi.
Ahuja's reply
Ahuja responded is winning hearts online
Ahuja responded to Shinde's remarks by saying, "Jab tumhare pe guzrega tab pata chalega, jyada bak**** mat karo (When you face the same situations, you will know why. Don't try to mess with me)." This exchange between the two has sparked a lot of reactions from netizens. One Instagram user commented, "This felt so satisfactory." Another user said, "Uski aukaat dikha di (She showed her what she deserves)." A Twitter user said, "Damn!! Unexpected answer I ever seen (sic)."
Personal insights
In the past, Ahuja spoke about Govinda's alleged infidelity
In the fourth episode of Lock Upp, Ahuja revealed that she lives for her kids and cannot change anything even if there was infidelity in her marriage. In recent years, fresh rumors surfaced about Govinda being involved with a younger Marathi actor. Ahuja has made contradictory public remarks over the years, at times hinting that infidelity had caused pain in their marriage. Then again, noting her marriage is going very strong.