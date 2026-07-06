Sunita shuts down Shilpa Shinde's comments on Govinda: 'Jab tumhare...'

Ahuja's reply

Ahuja responded is winning hearts online

Ahuja responded to Shinde's remarks by saying, "Jab tumhare pe guzrega tab pata chalega, jyada bak**** mat karo (When you face the same situations, you will know why. Don't try to mess with me)." This exchange between the two has sparked a lot of reactions from netizens. One Instagram user commented, "This felt so satisfactory." Another user said, "Uski aukaat dikha di (She showed her what she deserves)." A Twitter user said, "Damn!! Unexpected answer I ever seen (sic)."