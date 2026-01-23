Sunjay Kapur's sister says he was part of inheritance 'conspiracy'

The legal tussle over the estate of late business tycoon Sunjay Kapur has taken a new turn. His sister, Mandhira Kapur , has now accused him of being part of a conspiracy to exclude his children with actor Karisma Kapoor and their mother, Rani Kapur , from his will. This comes after she had previously alleged that Priya Sachdev Kapur, Kapur's third wife, had manipulated the will in her favor.

Allegations 'A lot is coming to light, and it is painful...' Speaking to Republic TV, Mandhira said, "We have to talk about the reality of what has happened." "It is unfortunate that this is the truth we are discovering now, but it needs to be called out." She further stated, "A lot is coming to light, and it is painful to admit that my brother was part of this conspiracy." "This is not in my brother's character. But the truth will come out in court."

Legal proceedings 'Since he is no longer here to answer our questions...' Mandhira has said that her only motive behind the ongoing legal battle is to ensure justice for their mother, Rani. "We are fighting to get my father's estate back for my mother, who has been completely cut out. Sadly, my brother was involved," she said. "Since he is no longer here to answer our questions, we are left searching for answers."

