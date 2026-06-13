Sunny Deol's 'Ikka' to premiere on Netflix on July 10

Director's insight

'Always looking for stories that challenge me creatively...': Malhotra

Malhotra said, "As a storyteller, I'm always looking for stories that challenge me emotionally and creatively, and Ikka has been one such journey." "I've always been a huge fan of courtroom dramas, and this is a subject that has been incredibly close to my heart for many years." He added that Ikka was one of the first stories he ever wanted to bring to the screen.