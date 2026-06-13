Sunny Deol's 'Ikka' to premiere on Netflix on July 10
What's the story
The upcoming courtroom drama Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, will premiere on Netflix on July 10. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film also stars Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles. The story revolves around a celebrated lawyer (Deol) who is forced to defend a man from his past (Khanna), leading to an intense legal battle filled with personal relationships and emotional dilemmas.
Director's insight
'Always looking for stories that challenge me creatively...': Malhotra
Malhotra said, "As a storyteller, I'm always looking for stories that challenge me emotionally and creatively, and Ikka has been one such journey." "I've always been a huge fan of courtroom dramas, and this is a subject that has been incredibly close to my heart for many years." He added that Ikka was one of the first stories he ever wanted to bring to the screen.
Cast
Malhotra praised the cast
Malhotra praised Deol for stepping into the role of a lawyer, a character space audiences have loved him in. He said, "What drew me to Ikka was the opportunity to tell a courtroom story that focuses as much on personal relationships and emotional dilemmas as it does on the pursuit of justice." "To finally tell this story with a cast of the caliber of Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza, and Tillotama Shome feels truly special."
Streaming milestone
Netflix places faith in the story
Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, said Ikka brings together everything audiences love about a great courtroom drama. "The film explores justice, truth and accountability through a gripping narrative." "The film marks a landmark moment for us as Sunny Deol makes his Netflix film debut, returning to the courtroom as a lawyer more than three decades after his iconic turn in the genre. Akshaye Khanna makes for the perfect counterpart in...a riveting battle of wits."
Film's plot
Everything to know about the movie
In Ikka, Deol plays a celebrated, experienced lawyer, while Shome plays a formidable public prosecutor determined to see justice served. Mirza portrays a devoted wife and mother fighting to hold her family together. The project is produced by Alchemy Films.