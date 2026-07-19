'Not easy': Sunny Deol on playing Hanuman in 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Sunny Deol, who will be seen as Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, recently spoke about his role. At a promotional event for the film in New Delhi on July 18, he admitted that he has only done "a little work" so far and has a long way to go. The film will be released in two parts, with the first hitting theaters on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.
Role acknowledgment
Deol thanks team for giving him opportunity
Deol thanked the makers for choosing him for the role.
He said, "I am grateful that I received the opportunity to play Hanuman ji. I will make every possible effort to portray him in the right way."
"Playing Hanuman ji is not easy," he added.
"But I know I will enjoy it immensely. He is playful, innocent, and powerful. He is loved by everyone, and above all, he is a devotee of Lord Ram."
Audience appeal
Film will connect with every Indian, believes Deol
Deol also expressed his belief that Ramayana would connect with viewers nationwide. "I firmly believe that every Indian will watch it," he added.
The film, helmed by Tiwari, features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations.