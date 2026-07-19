'Not easy': Sunny Deol on playing Hanuman in 'Ramayana'

Deol thanked the makers for choosing him for the role.

He said, "I am grateful that I received the opportunity to play Hanuman ji. I will make every possible effort to portray him in the right way."

"Playing Hanuman ji is not easy," he added.

"But I know I will enjoy it immensely. He is playful, innocent, and powerful. He is loved by everyone, and above all, he is a devotee of Lord Ram."