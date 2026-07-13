'Batwara 1947' stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi

Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947': What to expect from 2nd teaser

By Isha Sharma 12:39 pm Jul 13, 202612:39 pm

What's the story

The second teaser for the highly anticipated film Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, is set to release on July 15, reported India Today. The film, which explores the aftermath of the 1947 India-Pakistan Partition, also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal. The first teaser introduced us to the characters and emotional storyline, while the upcoming one will delve into Deol's action-packed avatar in a hostile, hateful environment.