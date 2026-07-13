Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947': What to expect from 2nd teaser
What's the story
The second teaser for the highly anticipated film Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, is set to release on July 15, reported India Today. The film, which explores the aftermath of the 1947 India-Pakistan Partition, also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal. The first teaser introduced us to the characters and emotional storyline, while the upcoming one will delve into Deol's action-packed avatar in a hostile, hateful environment.
Film details
Know more about the drama
The film, initially titled Lahore 1947, is co-produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. It marks the reunion of National Award-winning director Rajkumar Santoshi with Deol after nearly three decades. The duo has previously collaborated on Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), and Ghatak (1996). Batwara 1947 will hit theaters on August 14.
Film inspiration
'Batwara 1947' inspired by this acclaimed play
The upcoming historical film is inspired by Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, a critically acclaimed 1989 play by Professor Asghar Wajahat. The film revisits the Partition era through the story of an elderly Hindu woman who refuses to leave her home in Lahore after a Muslim family moves in. Despite its universal message of hope, peace, and humanity, the play has reportedly faced restrictions in Pakistan.