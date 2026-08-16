'Conscience doesn't allow': Why Sunny Deol rejects pan masala ads
What's the story
Sunny Deol has revealed his reason for not endorsing pan masala products. Speaking to journalist Shubhankar Mishra, he said, "I don't do pan masala ads and kabhi karunga bhi nahi. I wouldn't do any of those things." "Aatey hai but nahi karunga. I don't want to do something which I don't believe in." "Kitni cheezein nahi karta because mera zameer nahi manta isliye aur jo karni hoti hai voh kar leta hoon," he said.
Advertisement involvement
Why does Deol star in limited ads?
During the podcast, Deol was also asked about his relatively limited presence in advertisements compared to other Bollywood actors.
He said, "If I represent India and I represent the way of everything else, somehow ads don't come to me."
"Why don't they come to me? I have no idea. Just like films, which were not coming before, I don't know the same about the ads."
Career updates
Meanwhile, here's more about Deol's upcoming project
Deol is currently seen in Batwara 1947. He will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he plays Lord Hanuman.
His comments come amid renewed scrutiny over advertisements featuring Bollywood stars and pan masala brands.
Recently, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration issued show-cause notices to Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Tiger Shroff for their Vimal Elaichi advertisement.