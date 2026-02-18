Sunny Leone was in 'disbelief' she got cast in 'Kennedy'

Leone said, "My first reaction was disbelief that I had been offered the role. I didn't 1,000% believe I was part of the film until I actually got on set." "Even though I did the trials and the workshops, we all know entertainment is very volatile and things can change at the drop of a dime." "I was so happy when the first shot was taken." "That's when I felt, 'Alright, now they won't replace me.'"

Emotional impact

'It really makes you listen to the words...'

Leone also spoke about what pulled her toward Kennedy. "I love this type of film. There are so many different layers to it. It makes you think and is provocative in a thoughtful way." "It really makes you listen to the words and the dialogues in the film - what people are talking about and how that relates to my world." "That's what's so amazing about shooting in this noir universe." The film will premiere on ZEE5 on Friday.