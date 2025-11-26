It arrives tomorrow

When to watch 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' on Netflix

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:38 pm Nov 26, 202501:38 pm

What's the story

The family drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which hit theaters during Dussehra in October, is now ready for its digital release. The makers announced on Wednesday that the film will start streaming on Netflix from Thursday, November 27. This gives viewers a chance to catch it beyond the big screen.