When to watch 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' on Netflix
What's the story
The family drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which hit theaters during Dussehra in October, is now ready for its digital release. The makers announced on Wednesday that the film will start streaming on Netflix from Thursday, November 27. This gives viewers a chance to catch it beyond the big screen.
Film details
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is about romance, comedy, drama
Netflix shared this news and wrote, "Muhurat nikal gaya guys. Watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, out 27 November, on Netflix (sic)." The film carries the quintessential romance comedy vibe with a dramatic tone and charm that makes the movie popular with a wide range of audiences.
Cast and crew
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is a star-studded affair
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Supporting performances from Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul add depth to the ensemble. This film also marks Dhawan and Khaitan's third collaboration after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).