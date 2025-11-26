Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana Shaikh's 'Gustaakh Ishq' screening delayed to honor Dharmendra Entertainment Nov 26, 2025

The special screening of "Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa," starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, has been moved to November 28 as a mark of respect after veteran actor Dharmendra's passing.

The film recently premiered at IFFI and will hit theaters the same day as the rescheduled screening.