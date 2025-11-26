Next Article
Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana Shaikh's 'Gustaakh Ishq' screening delayed to honor Dharmendra
Entertainment
The special screening of "Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa," starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, has been moved to November 28 as a mark of respect after veteran actor Dharmendra's passing.
The film recently premiered at IFFI and will hit theaters the same day as the rescheduled screening.
What's 'Gustaakh Ishq' all about?
Set across Old Delhi and Punjab, "Gustaakh Ishq" is a love story directed by Vibhu Puri.
Alongside Varma and Shaikh, it features Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi.
Remembering Dharmendra
Dharmendra, who passed away at 89, was a true Bollywood legend known for classics like "Sholay" and "Chupke Chupke."
His funeral saw many stars paying respects.
His final film appearance will be in "Ikkis," releasing this December 2025.