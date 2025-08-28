Next Article
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' teaser release date changed
If you were waiting for the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser today, there's a slight change—the release has been pushed to August 29.
The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2025—right in time for Dussehra.
Plot and cast of the film
Set in Delhi, this rom-com follows a guy who pretends to be someone he's not and ends up in a quirky love triangle with a smart girl.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor lead the cast, joined by Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Akshay Oberoi.
Expect plenty of laughs mixed with romance!