'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' teaser release date changed Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

If you were waiting for the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser today, there's a slight change—the release has been pushed to August 29.

The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2025—right in time for Dussehra.