Aryan Khan in talks to direct 'Super Commando Dhruva' adaptation?

Confirmation

Manoj Gupta confirms 3-film deal is in the works

Manoj Gupta, the creator of Raj Comics, told the outlet, "We are in the final stages of signing a three-film deal for Nagraj and Super Commando Dhruva, expected to go on floors by the end of 2026." "That being said, I cannot confirm the involvement of any actor, director, or studio." Ayush Gupta, the Studio Head at Raj Comics, also confirmed that discussions are ongoing but did not disclose any details.