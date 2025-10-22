Aryan Khan in talks to direct 'Super Commando Dhruva' adaptation?
What's the story
After the strong response to his directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan is rumored to be involved in talks with Raj Comics for a film adaptation of Super Commando Dhruva, as per Hindustan Times. If true, this could involve actor Lakshya, who is speculated to play the lead role. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.
Confirmation
Manoj Gupta confirms 3-film deal is in the works
Manoj Gupta, the creator of Raj Comics, told the outlet, "We are in the final stages of signing a three-film deal for Nagraj and Super Commando Dhruva, expected to go on floors by the end of 2026." "That being said, I cannot confirm the involvement of any actor, director, or studio." Ayush Gupta, the Studio Head at Raj Comics, also confirmed that discussions are ongoing but did not disclose any details.
Speculative buzz
Speculation on social media about Khan and Lakshya's involvement
Social media is abuzz with rumours that Khan has signed a deal with the popular Indian comic book publisher and cast actor Lakshya in the lead role. Posts on Reddit and YouTube also suggest that an official teaser will drop in January 2026, with the film expected to go on floors shortly after. However, these rumors allegedly originated from a single YouTube comment and have not been confirmed by any credible industry sources.